Faridkot: In a setback to absconding pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, a fouding member of his organization Waris Punjab De who was released on bail on Friday, has distanced himself from Amritpal even criticizing the violent means the outfit has been adopting lately. Gurpreet Singh, the founder member of Waris Punjab organization was among many pro-Khalistan sympathizers who were recently detained by the Faridkot Police in the aftermath of the Punjab Police's hunt for Amritpal.

Gurpreet came out of jail on Friday after securing bail from the court. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Gurpreet said that he had formed Waris Punjab organization along with Deep Sidhu and got it registered with the government. He said that till Amritpal Singh used the platform to rid youth of drugs and get people baptized, it was fine, “but when he joined other activities, we parted ways from the organization of Amritpal,” Gurpreet said.

He said that the violent storming of the Ajnala Police station on Feb. 24 against the detention of Waris Punjab De leader Lovepreet Singh Toofan “was also wrong after which we were completely silent and we have no connection with him”. Gurpreet said that the police had caught them because of the posts they shared earlier. Gurpreet further said that many youths from Moga district belonging to Waris Punjab De organization are also locked up in Fardikot jail and demanded their release.

Another of Gurpreet's fellow leader has been released with him while the bail plea of other two leaders will be heard by the court on Saturday. It may be recalled that Faridkot police had arrested four youths associated with Behbal Kalan Insaf Morche, an outfit linked to Waris Punjab De organization headed by Amritpal Singh.

Pertinently, Punjab Police released 44 people who were taken into preventive custody during the ongoing crackdown on pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh.