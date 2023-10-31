SECURITY BEEFED UP IN LUDHIANA AHEAD OF GOVT DEBATE AT PUNJAB AGRICULTURAL UNIVERSITY TOMORROW

Ludhiana: Ahead of the open debate at the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday Nov 1, security has been beefed up across Ludhiana especially at the government institutions in the district with the police fearing that Chief Minister's open invitation to the debate could lead to a law and order situation.

Strict security arrangements are being made in the government institutions of Ludhiana before the Punjab Agricultural University debate on Nov 1. The district police Ludhiana has erected checkposts at sensitive locations including Government Circuit House among others. The Ludhiana Police team is keeping an eye on places where people are staying on rent so that no untoward incident takes place.

Police is checking every vehicle entering and leaving the city. According to sources, the site of the debate, the Punjab Agricultural University, has been turned into a police cantonment. Reliable sources said that that around 1000 personnel of Punjab Police have been deployed at the PAU. Sources said that SSP DIG and DG Punjab are camping at the site.

Opposition slams AAP govt: Opposition leader Pratap Singh Bajwa has expressed doubt on the fair conduct of the debate to be held on Nov 1. Bajwa said that the debate to be held on Nov 1 should be fair. Bajwa said the Punjab Chief Minister should reduce his security and police deployment at the debate venue. Addressing the press conference, Bajwa claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab has issued passes “only to people close to AAP”.

“Why passes cannot be issued to common people and people close to other political parties?” he asked. Punjab BJP president has targeted the high-security perimeter. The Nov 1 debate titled ‘Main Punjab Boldaan Haan’ debate at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana has kept the Punjab Police on toes with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issuing an open invitation to “every Punjabi” to participate in the debate over the issues concerning Punjab.

Police sources said that the open invitation could lead to a large crowd of people thronging the PAU which could cause a law and order situation. Meanwhile, Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Bains has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann taking a dig at his open invitation to people to the PAU debate.