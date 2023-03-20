Chandigarh: Twitter has withheld the account of Member of Parliament from Sangrur and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Simranjit Singh Mann after he was trying to push the theory that the police may execute Amritpal Singh- the leader of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De (WPD). Mann also said that if Amritpal Singh is killed in a fake encounter then there will be a fierce reaction among the Sikh community all over the world. The Sikhs will stage a protest against the police if any illegal action is taken against Amrit pal Singh.

Mann said, "they need to produce Amritpal Singh in front of the magistrate. If they could not do this and Amritpal Singh gets killed in some encounter then it will create unrest among the Sikh community not only in India but all over the world. He is declared a fugitive which is wrong." As a responsible member of parliament, I want to tell the government that they should not kill Amritpal Singh, Mann added.

Punjab police launched a massive manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh and his associates. Punjab police said, "a total of 78 persons have been arrested during the operation so far, while, several others have been detained for questioning." The Punjab Police further said that WPD elements are involved in four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police persons, and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duties of public servants.

The manhunt for Amritpal Singh reached its third day on Monday and rumours are still circulating about whether or not the Punjab Police caught the WPD chief. Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh claimed that his son was arrested by the police on Saturday itself while the Police declared him a fugitive. Amid all the drama, WPD's legal advisor Iman Singh Khara filed a habeas corpus petition in the Punjab Haryana High Court for producing Amritpal Singh.