Mohali Punjab The 95year old former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Friday was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali after he complained of difficulty in breathing According to official sources the five time chief minister is in the Intensive Care Unit ICU and is under close observation of the doctors Patron of Shiromani Akali Dal SAD Prakash Singh Badal was the president of the party from 1995 to 2008 He was replaced by his son Sukhbir Singh Badal Prakash Singh Badal was the chief minister of Punjab from 1970 1971 19771980 19972002 20072012 and 20122017 From 19691970 he served as Executive Minister for Community Development Panchayati Raj Animal Husbandry Dairy He was also a union minister in Prime Minister Morarji Desai s government in 1977and served as Minister of Agiculture and Irrigation He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan second highest civilian award in 2015 by the Government of India Prior to this on June 6 2022 Badal was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after he complained of gastricrelated problems He was discharged the next day After Badal was admitted to the hospital Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for his speedy recovery Taking to Twitter PM Narendra Modi wrote Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji Also read Prakash Singh Badal admitted to hospital PM Modi wishes speedy recoveryThe veteran leader was also admitted to the hospital after he contracted Covid19 The SAD patron was admitted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the former Punjab Chief Minister and enquired about his health