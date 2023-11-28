Amritsar( Punjab): In a shocking incident at Golden Temple, a significant sum of Rs one lakh was pilfered from the donation counter designated for langar contributions. The audacious theft unfolded around 8 pm on Sunday, orchestrated by three individuals, including a female, who executed a clever diversionary tactic to abscond with the funds intended for charitable purposes.

The trio approached the cash counter near the Dukhbhanjan Ber under the guise of making a donation towards the langar. However, their true intentions became apparent as they engaged in a deceitful manoeuvre. Claiming that money had accidentally fallen during their counting process, they diverted the attention of Rashpal Singh, the clerk on duty, by pointing towards the ground.

Seizing the opportune moment, the swindlers covertly snatched two bundles of Rs fifty thousand each, seamlessly blending into the crowd before the clerk could discern the theft. The discovery of the missing funds was noticed when Singh conducted a reconciliation at the end of his shift, unveiling a discrepancy of Rs one lakh against the recorded receipts. Swiftly reporting the incident to the management, Singh triggered an immediate response.

Bhagwant Singh, the manager of the Golden Temple, confirmed the theft and announced the commencement of an investigation using CCTV footage. A formal complaint has been filed with the Dhangera police, who have registered a case against the four accused at the E-division police station in Amritsar. The police statement detailed, "Four individuals engaged the manager in conversation, exploiting the moment to steal one Lakh rupees from the counter before fleeing."

Expressing confidence in the swift apprehension of the thieves, Singh highlighted the collaborative efforts between the temple authorities and law enforcement. Simultaneously, an internal investigation within the organisation has also been initiated to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding this audacious theft.