Bathinda (Punjab): In a swift operation following a robbery at a petrol pump in Rama Mandi, the police arrested two of the six robbers involved in the theft of nearly Rs 1 lakhs. The criminals started firing at the police, which led to one of them sustaining injuries when the police retaliated and opened fire at them.

The incident took place on Monday morning when a group of unidentified youths arrived in a car at the Surjit petrol pump on the Talwandi Sabo-Raman road, to fill their fuel tank with petrol. Instead, they threatened the workers at the petrol pump and then carried out a robbery, taking about Rs 1 lakhs. Promptly alerted by the employees, the police initiated action after receiving a complaint from the pump owner at the Rama police station.