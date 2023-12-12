Robbers flee with Rs 1 lakhs from petrol pump in Punjab's Bathinda, one injured in shootout
Published: 13 minutes ago
Robbers flee with Rs 1 lakhs from petrol pump in Punjab's Bathinda, one injured in shootout
Bathinda (Punjab): In a swift operation following a robbery at a petrol pump in Rama Mandi, the police arrested two of the six robbers involved in the theft of nearly Rs 1 lakhs. The criminals started firing at the police, which led to one of them sustaining injuries when the police retaliated and opened fire at them.
The incident took place on Monday morning when a group of unidentified youths arrived in a car at the Surjit petrol pump on the Talwandi Sabo-Raman road, to fill their fuel tank with petrol. Instead, they threatened the workers at the petrol pump and then carried out a robbery, taking about Rs 1 lakhs. Promptly alerted by the employees, the police initiated action after receiving a complaint from the pump owner at the Rama police station.
Based on a complaint, police teams sealed the area and found two robbers going on a motorcycle near Bhagibadar, immediately they told them to stop, but the accused pointed a 315-bore revolver at the police team and opened fire at them. In retaliation, the police also opened fire at them and arrested both suspects while one of the attackers Rajwinder Singh was injured in the firing. Immediately, the injured was shifted to a hospital. Meanwhile, the authorities are still conducting a search operation to find the remaining robbers.