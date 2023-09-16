Amritsar (Punjab): The timing of the retreat ceremony between the Border Security Force personnel and the Pakistani Rangers on the Indo-Pak border at Attari near here has been changed. As per the information, the new start time will be 5.30 pm and the event will conclude at 6.00 pm.

The retreat ceremony timing on the Attari-Wagah border has been changed due to the onset of the winter season. Spectators watching the event are supposed to bring identity cards with them, said sources in BSF.

Tourists from the nooks and corners of the country and abroad throng the Attari-Wagah border to watch the spectacular show in large numbers. Sixty years on, the retreat ceremony drill performed by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers has become a major tourist attraction on both sides of the border.

As per the Punjab Tourism Department figure, at least 15,000 people throng the place to watch the event daily. During the weekends, the count goes up to over 20,000. Whereas on Independence Day (August 15) and Republic Day (January 26), the figure touches 30,000.

The ceremony begins before the sunset. The event is led by a BSF assistant commandant comprising thirteen personnel, including a sub-inspector and two women constables. The ceremony starts 25 minutes before the flags of both countries are lowered. The gates on the zero line are closed.

Indian and Pakistani personnel, dressed in khaki and black uniforms, march towards zero line. They stomp their feet and raise them high. The soldiers make aggressive gestures. The BSF troopers raise their fists and twirl moustaches. The spectators wave the National flag and cheer and raise slogans.