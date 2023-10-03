RAHUL OFFERS SEWA AT COMMUNITY KITCHEN OF GOLDEN TEMPLE

Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple for a second consecutive day on Tuesday and offered "sewa" at the "langar" (community kitchen). After reaching the "langar" hall, Gandhi offered "sewa" (voluntary service) by peeling vegetables and later, washing utensils.

With a blue scarf on his head, the former Congress chief also served "langar" to the visiting devotees. Later, he partook "langar" while sitting on the floor. He spent most of his time at the community kitchen.

Gandhi had visited the Golden Temple on Monday after arriving in Amritsar. He had performed "sewa" by offering water to devotees and cleaning their bowls. He had listened to the "Shabad Kirtan" (religious hymns).