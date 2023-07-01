Hoshiarpur: A youth from Hoshiarpur district of Punjab was shot dead for allegedly refusing to sell liquor to a minor at a store in California state of the US, the victim's family said. It is learnt that the incident took place on Friday morning Indian time. The victim has been identified as Parveen Kumar, a resident of Aalto Bhatti village in Mukerian subdivision of Hoshiarpur. Parveen was working as a store manager in Victorville city, California for the last three years.

According to the victim's family, Parveen was at the store when a 15-16-year-old Mexican boy entered and asked for liquor. However, Parveen refused to sell the liquor to the boy while upholding US government laws that prohibit sale of liquor to minors. According to Suram Singh, the victim's uncle, the boy, while being refused the liquor opened fire and shot Parveen in the abdomen leading into his death.

The accused fled from the spot. Parveen is survived by his mother who lives at their native village in Hoshiarpur and younger brother, who also works at the same store where Parveen was shot dead in California. Parveen had moved to the US in 2017 and later started working at the store as a manager. His family said that Parveen was waiting for his permanent residency and was planning to visit his mother in Punjab in coming months.

Parveen's uncle Suram Singh has appealed to the government to help them bring the body of Praveen Kumar to India for the last rites. This is not the first incident when a Punjabi was shot dead in the US. A Punjabi youth was shot dead in Mississippi, US earlier. The deceased was identified as Akshpreet Singh, a resident of Mattewal, Amritsar.

The deceased was living with his brother and father in the American city of Mississippi. He had several general stores in Mississippi. On the fateful evening, he received a call from one of the stores that some Negro robbers were robbing their store. Akshpreet reached his store and had a scuffle with the robbers. During the scuffle, Akshpreet Singh's licensed pistol fell down and the robbers picked up his pistol and shot Akshpreet, killing him on the spot.