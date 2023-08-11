Kapurthala (Punjab): An FIR has been lodged against Punjabi singer-rapper Manpreet Singh, popularly known as Singga for allegedly promoting obscenity and so-called gun culture in his song 'Still Alive'. A complaint in this regard was filed by Bhim Rao Yuva Force, based on which Kapurthala police registered a case against five persons including Singga.

Bhim Rao Yuva Force chief Amandeep Sahota has submitted a written complaint to SSP Kapurthala. He has alleged that Singga incited the youth of Punjab to take the wrong path by promoting obscenity and glorifying weapons in his song. 'Still Alive', released last month, that is being played on the Punjabi channels is vulgar, full of obscenity and has objectionable words, complained Bhim Rao Yuva Force. They claimed that the song is not worth listening to.

Among the four others named in the FIR included producer Big K Singh, director Amandeep Singh, Veerun Verma Sonu Gill and song editor Jatin Arora. The police have registered a case under sections 294 and 120B of the IPC against the five.

Two years back, Mohali police filed a case under Arms Act against Singga and his partner Jagpreet Singh alias Jaggi for allegedly firing gunshots in the air outside a housing complex. The incident came to light after the act was shared on the social media. The sessions court had approved an anticipatory bail application of the two.

Some of the popular Punjabi songs of Singga are 'Teri Load Ve', 'Badnam', 'Brotherhood', 'Sheh', 'Shadow' and others. He has also acted in some Punjabi films namely 'Blackia', 'Sayonee' and others.

Also Read: Enraged with Moosewala's death, fan-boy held for threatening Punjabi singer

The Punjab government has taken a stern action against gun culture and necessary directives have been issued to the Punjab Police in this regard. There are several cases in the past where Punjabi singers and lyricists have been prosecuted for promoting weapons in their songs.