Chandigarh: The Twitter account of noted Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has been banned in India on the occasion of his birthday. As fans braced to celebrate their favourite singer's birthday on Twitter on Wednesday, they were upset as the Twitter account of Mann was banned in India. It is learnt that the account has been temporarily banned considering the legal demand in view of recent death threats to Maan by gangsters.

Significantly, Babbu Maan has more than 2.42 lakh followers on Twitter and is considered a major singing voice in Punjab. It can be recalled that Maan recently received death threats from the Bambia gang after which the Punjab Police had increased his security considering the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.

About Babbu Maan: Babbu's real name is Tejinder Singh Maan. Most of Babbu Maan's work focuses on Punjabi music and films. He is considered one of the greatest singers of Punjabi music in the contemporary times. Singer Babbu Mann was born on 29 March 1975 in a Punjabi family. His family is a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

Babbu Maan Songs and Movies: 'Sajjan Rumal De Gaya' was the debut album of Babbu Maan who made a venture into the industry way back in 1998. Maan struck a chord and became instant favourite among the youth of Punjab from his first album. After 'Sajjan Rumal De Gaya', his song 'Saun Di Jhardi' released in 2001 only increased his fame not only in Punjab but across the country.

Apart from singing, Babbu Maan also tried his luck in films an actor. He started his acting career in the year 2003 with the film 'Havayan'. He also acted in films like 'Rab Ne Krinya Jodi', 'Hashar: A Love Story', 'Wada Raha', 'Ekum - Mitti Do Son'. Babbu has sung Punjabi as well as Hindi songs. 'Mera Gham' was his first Hindi album, which was well received by the people.

His old songs are still heard a lot among the new generation.