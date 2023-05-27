PUNJABI NRI MAN STABS WIFE TO DEATH INSIDE PARK IN CANADAS BRAMPTON ARRESTED

Chandigarh: A Punjabi NRI man allegedly killed his wife with whom he was embroiled in a dispute, in Canada's Brampton city last Friday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Davinder Kaur. According to the police, the incident took place at around 6 pm in the evening on the said day. It is learnt that the husband and wife, who were living separately for the last six months now, were inside a park in Brampton city for a divorce.

During the discussion, an argument broke out between the two which escalated and turned ugly. The accused husband identified as Nishan Singh started attacking his wife with a knife leaving her grievously injured in a pool of blood. While the accused fled, passersby rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Also read: Kabaddi promoter Kamaljit Kang shot at outside home in Canada's Surrey; attack caught on camera

Soon a team of police and paramedics rushed to the spot and tried to save the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries inside the park itself before she could be taken to the hospital. Following the woman's death, the body was taken into custody by the local police. In the meantime, police launched a manhunt to arrest the accused husband, who has been taken into custody.

Further investigation has been started in the case. The video of the alleged murder has been caught on camera in the CCTV footage. In the purported footage, the man is seen stabbing his wife and fleeing the spot. Pertinently, President of the Kabaddi Federation of Canada and former member of the North India Circle Style Kabaddi Association, Kamaljit Kang alias Neetu Kang was injured after he was shot at by unidentified assailants outside his house in Surrey on May 5.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera.