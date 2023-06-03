PUNJABI GIRL STUDENT FALLS INTO NIAGARA FALLS IN CANADA

Jalandhar: A girl from Punjab, who was staying on foreign soil went out for a sightseeing in Canada on Friday. She fell into Niagara Falls and died. Police started conducting a search for the body. The deceased belonged to the Jalandhar district in Punjab. The deceased was hailing from Lohian Khas in Jalandhar. The demise of Poonamdeep Kaur has put her family members in a state of shock. Poonamdeep had gone out with her friends on Friday and slipped and fell into Niagara Falls leading to her death.

According to sources, Poonamdeep was living in Canada for the last one and a half years. She was pursuing her studies. The girl's father has been working in Manila for the past several years to eke out his livelihood. After the receipt of Poonamdeep's demise, a pall of gloom descended on her house.

Meanwhile, the family didn't have information about the body whether it was fished out or not. Poonamdeep's relatives got to know about her demise through the embassy. Poonam's family has been trying to contact their relatives living in Canada to gather information. Niagara Falls is a tourist hotspot where scores of visitors throng the region to have glimpses of nature's bounty. Previously, many people died of drowning in Niagara Falls.

The young generation prefers to go abroad in search of better career avenues. People from Punjab go to the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom in search of the good life or to make their career. But such an incident leaves parents heartbroken in India.