Fatehgarh Sahib: Punjabi folk musician Satwinder Bugga is in an alleged murder row after his brother Davinder Bhola accused him of killing his wife over a land dispute.

Davinder Bhola, who lives in Mukarpur village of Fatehgarh Sahib district, in a live Facebook post, alleged that his wife Amarjit Kaur, who is sister-in-law of Satwinder, got injured after she was attacked by the musician and died on the way to hospital.

She was first referred to a nearby health centre for medical aid but after her condition worsened, doctors advised her to be taken to 32 Sector Hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohit Singhra Basi Pathana said that a police team rushed to the murder spot after receiving information about a fight between Satvinder Bugha and Davinder Bhola. Police rushed Devinder Bhola and his wife to Khera Hospital. Doctors referred him to Fatehgarh Sahib.

Due to her deteriorating condition, Amarjeet Kaur was referred to 32 Hospital but Amarjeet Kaur died on the way. DSP Mohit Singhla said that the next action will be taken after the post-mortem.

In a video which became viral, Bhola narrated the horror attack on him by his brother. In the video, Satvinder was seen attacking him with a stick and pushing him to the ground.