Punjab: A 20-year-old youth of Punjabi origin settled in Winnipeg, Canada succumbed to pneumonia on Friday.

The deceased Karanveer Singh, was sent abroad one and a half years ago after his parents took loan for his higher education. Karanveer was an avid basketball player who earned accolades at the national level.

The Central Government was urged to bring Karanveer's body to his Kotkapura residence in Punjab, sources said. Bereaved family members have also sought financial help.

Speaking to the media, Gurdas Singh, father of the deceased, said that his son was sent to Canada for greener pastures. Elaborating on his son's indisposition, he added that Karanveer complained of mild back pain on December 24. However, the crestfallen father informed that he was oblivious to how the situation exacerbated later.

In fact, Karanveer spoke to his father on the phone two days before his death. Gurdas requested the government to bring his son's body to India soon for his last rites which he wants to perform on his own.

Amandeep Singh Baba, who used to play basketball with the deceased, has assured the latter's family of all possible help.