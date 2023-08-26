PUNJAB TWO BROTHERS KILLED IN FIRING RAIDS ON TO NAB THE ACCUSED

Faridkot (Punjab): Two brothers were killed in firing after a minor argument broke out with a group of villagers over mobile phone at Bhavde village of Punjab's Faridkot, police said on Saturday. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, police added.

According to eye-witnesses there was a verbal altercation between two groups of villagers over returning of mobile phone. The situation aggravated and one group suddenly opened fire. The two brothers suffered severe bullet injuries and were rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Faridkot. But they succumbed to their injuries even before treatment started.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Singh and Kuldeep Singh, son of Sohan Singh. They were residents of Kili Araya Wala Khurd village in Faridkot. After the firing, the miscreants fled from the spot.

A family member of the deceased said that a panchayat member of the Kili Araya Wala village had borrowed mobile phone from a man from Bhavde village and promised to return it within the stipulated time period. However, when he failed to return the mobile on time, a quarrel broke out between the two groups. On hearing about the incident, the two brothers came to rescue the man and resolve the issue. However, the other group surrounded them and suddenly started firing following which, they were injured.

Police have registered a case in this regard and sent the two bodies for post-mortem. DSP Yadwinder Singh said that after a dispute over mobile phone, some people from Bhavde village surrounded the two brothers on the road and opened fire at them.

Also Read: Bihar: Firing in Samastipur court premises, two prisoners injured

"A case has been registered against four men and an unidentified person. All the accused are presently absconding but several teams have been set up to conduct raids. The accused will be arrested very soon," Singh said.