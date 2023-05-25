Chandigarh (Punjab): An severe shortage of teachers has hit schools in Punjab where over 40,000 posts are lying vacant at present. Primary, elementary, middle and senior secondary schools are included in the structure of school education in the state.

According to official sources, a total of over 28 lakh children are studying at government schools in Punjab. Out of the number, around 13.77 lakh children are studying in primary schools. While 1.39 lakh children are studying in middle schools, 3.43 lakh children are studying in high schools and around 10.17 lakh children are studying in senior secondary schools.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of Government Teachers' Union, said, "Till now, no government has a good solution to problems of the education sector. There are many flaws in the education model. Even today, teachers are sitting on protest for their demands and schools without teachers are waiting for them. Whenever the Education Minister or any other government representative is spoken to, assurance is given; but the problems of the teachers remain unsolved"

But the number of teachers in the state isn't enough to teach these many children. There are 1,12,328 teachers in Punjab and over 40,000 posts are lying vacant in schools. According to the statistics, 35 per cent to 50 per cent of the posts of teachers are vacant in the state. The pre-primary structure established by the previous government is functioning without teachers. In government schools, one teacher is teaching six classes.

The posts of physical education teachers are also vacant in Punjab and there is a shortage of drawing teachers. In middle schools, the situation is grave with a science teacher also teaching mathematics, social studies and English. The unskilled teachers in Punjab are demanding that they should be confirmed, but their demands aren't met.