PUNJAB SIDHU SAYS HEALTH IS PRIORITY OF HER WIFE NOT POLLS

Chandigarh: Former president of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu has put an end to the speculations of his wife Dr. Navjot Kaur contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, he wrote, 'Today I met Dr. Rupinder at Yamunanagar...Wife is still undergoing cancer treatment which will continue for a few months...In these circumstances only her Focus will be on health and well being...any speculations about him should be stopped!!!"

In fact, there has been suspense on the indisposed former state minister's comeback into electoral politics, There was one notion that she would take the plunge but on the other, cancer stood as an impediment.

There was talk that Kaur could be the Congress candidate from Patiala in the wake of the suspension of Maharani Praneet Kaur from the party. In fact, at a religious function, Kaur had said that if she wins people's trust, she can definitely throw her hat in the ring. "It has been a learning Sidhu has learned a lot after coming out of jail and he also wants to serve the people of the country and Punjab. So I will stand with whoever is possible and fight for Punjab

A doctor of repute, Kaur joined politics in 2012. As a Congress candidate from Amritsar East, she won the state Assembly Polls by defeating her nearest rival by nearly 6 thousand votes. She was appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretary.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was a major row over Kaur not getting a ticket. She had alleged that she was deprived of a ticket from Amritsar because of former Punjab CM and ex-Congress leader Amarinder Singh.

However, Kaur was detected with cancer at a time when her husband just came out of incarceration in a road rage case.