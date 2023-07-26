Amritsar (Punjab): A high-level delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, in Delhi as part of its efforts being made to set up its own satellite channel for broadcasting Gurbani from Sachkhand Sri Harimandar Sahib on Tuesday, July 26.

The delegation, which included SGPC president advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, general secretary Bhai Gurcharan Singh Grewal, and members Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta, Kulwant Singh Manman, and Sarwan Singh Kular, presented a letter to the Union Minister, formally requesting him for the approval of the satellite channel project. Additionally, Som Prakash, the Union Minister of State was also present at the meeting.

Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "Following the success of our web channel, the SGPC has initiated efforts to launch a satellite channel. There was a longstanding demand from Sangat for such a channel, and the SGPC is committed to fulfilling this demand. The goal is to reach a wider audience and to be included in Doordarshan's Free Dish platform after the establishment of our channel."

The SGPC has already started broadcasting Gurbani from Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib on their YouTube channel since July 24, after the intervention of the Punjab government. The YouTube channel has already broken all records in its early days. Now, the SGPC seeks to expand their reach through a dedicated satellite channel.

