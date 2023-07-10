Chandigarh (Punjab): In view of the incessant rains lashing Punjab, all government and private schools in cities like Chandigarh and Ludhiana will remain closed on Monday, July 10, and Tuesday, July 11. The Army has also been kept on alert.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that he has asked all his Ministers and senior officials to be among the people. "It has been raining continuously for the last two days in Punjab, due to which people are facing difficulties in the low-lying areas and especially in the areas near the rivers. I have issued instructions to all my Ministers-MLAs and DCs and SSPs of all districts to go among the people," Mann said in a Tweet in Punjabi.

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said Chandigarh received over 300 mm of rainfall on Sunday, July 9 and three emergency control rooms have been set up and 18 quick response teams formed. "We appeal to people not to undertake unnecessary travel," Mitra added.

The Union Territory administration has issued an order stating that all the schools will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in Chandigarh. Schools will also remain closed in Ludhiana and Rupnagar in the state. In addition, the authorities have ordered the closure of some schools in the affected areas. The Army has also been put on alert due to heavy rain in many parts of the northern state.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that elaborate arrangements have been made to deal with any emergency situation arising out of possible floods. Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed in flood-affected districts including Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Bhagwant Mann about the situation in the state and assured all possible help.

