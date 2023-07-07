Chandigarh: Amid Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim of a crackdown on anti-social elements, the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police arrested the main accused of the Batala shooting incident from Alipurduar of West Bengal during a joint operation between the central agency and West Bengal Police.

Speaking on the arrest, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday that the arrested 21-year-old accused has a criminal background and was out on bail in a murder case. According to information, on June 24, 2023, Rajiv Mahajan, his brother Anil Gupta and his son Manav Gupta were injured when two assailants entered their electronics shop at Lakka Mandi in Batala.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that on the basis of technical information and evidence, Counter Intelligence Punjab traced the accused in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal. He said, "Batala police immediately dispatched a team to West Bengal and the relevant information was also shared with the police there." He said that the Punjab Police in coordination with the Central Agency and the West Bengal Police have arrested the accused from the Indo-Bhutan border. He also thanked the DGP of West Bengal for all his support.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the entire module was being handled from abroad and the arrested accused was receiving funds from foreign handlers to commit such crimes," DGP said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala Ashwani Gotyal said that the police are working on various leads and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused in the case and further investigation is on. In this regard, an FIR under Sections 452, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act is registered at Police Station City Batala.