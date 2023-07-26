PUNJAB POLICE SEIZES 20 KG OF HEROIN TWO SMUGGLERS ARRESTED

Firozpur (Punjab): In a major crack down on drug traffickers, Counter Intelligence has seized 20 kg of heroin from two drug smugglers on Tuesday night. The smugglers were trying to smuggle the drugs via a drone in Fazilka near the India-Pakistan border, an official said.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Counter-Intelligence, Lakhbir Singh said, " As we are keeping a strong vigil on the drug smugglers, we were able to foil this attempt of trafficking drug from Pakistan into our country. The price of heroin in the international market is said to be Rs 100 crore. A case has been registered against the arrested smugglers, and investigations are ongoing to determine their connections and the intended destination of the heroin."

According to the official, heroin and weapons are constantly smuggled with the help of drones from Pakistan to India, so as to further complicate the security situation and pose a threat to the youth of the country.

The arrested individuals are residents of Fazilka, and no prior criminal records have been found against them. Further investigations are underway to gather more information about their network and where the heroin was supposed to go.

According to the officers this is not the first time but several attempts have been made to push drugs into Indian market. "Police and security agencies are on high alert to foil the attempt," a senor officer said.

