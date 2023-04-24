PUNJAB POLICE PROBE REVEALS AMRITPALS PAK CONNECTIONS NIA RAW SLEUTHS QUESTIONING HIM

Chandigarh ProKhalistan preacher Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh had connections with Pakistan s spy agency ISI which connected him to two members of two other terrorist organizations for trainingGurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikh for Justice SFJ and Avtar Singh Khanda a member of Babbar Khalsa Internationa Punjab Police sources said They further revealed that NIA and RAW sleuths have reached Dibrugarh Jail in Assam and are currently interrogating Amritpal Sources said that the Central agencies are keen on getting detailed information from Amritpal regarding sleeper cells and agents of Pakistani terrorist organizations in Punjab According to police sources Amritpal s Mercedes has also drawn the investigator s attention as it was gifted to him by drug smugglers They further revealed that Amritpal was in contact with associates of alleged terroristsAlso ReadAmritpal arrested after being surrounded Punjab PoliceAccording to official sources the Central agency sleuths also want to question Amritpal regarding illegal arms recovered from him and his associates They further revealed that weapons were received either from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh or were smuggled to India by drone from PakistanAmritpal was arrested on Sunday by the Punjab Police at around 645 am in the Moga district of Punjab and then sent to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam from Bathinda Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill on Sunday told reporters that a joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and the Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police to nab Amritpal who was located in village Rode The top cop further revealed that Amritpal was surrounded by police from all sides who also encircled the village