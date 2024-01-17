Punjab: 4 police personnel killed after bus-trolley collision in Hoshiarpur
Published: 8 minutes ago
Hoshairpur (Punjab): A tragic accident in Punjab's Hoshairpur claimed lives of four police personnel including a woman after a Punjab police bus rammed into a parked trolley here on Wednesday.
"The accident took place at around 6 am," Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge was qouted on ANI as saying.
"The bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar. It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured. A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur," Joginder Singh said.
