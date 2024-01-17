"The accident took place at around 6 am," Joginder Singh, Mukeria Police Station in charge was qouted on ANI as saying.

"The bus carrying the personnel of the Punjab Armed Police was coming from Jalandhar. It collided with a trailer on the side of the road. The driver, a woman constable, and another policeman have lost their lives. 3 to 4 other policemen are injured. A bus full of 15-20 policemen was going from Jalandhar PAP centre to Gurdaspur," Joginder Singh said.