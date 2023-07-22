PUNJAB POLICE BUSTS RACKET SELLING ILLEGAL WEAPONS ON INSTAGRAM TWO ARRESTED IN KHANNA

Khanna: Amid police crackdown on gangsters in Punjab, police have claimed to have busted a racket selling illegal weapons through Instagram application with police arresting two youth from Khanna area of Ludhiana, officials said. Police in Khanna have arrested two youths who used to supply weapons through the Instagram app.

The police also recovered four pistols from them. They have been identified as Abhishek Saxena, 22, a resident of Sector-40A Chandigarh and Aman, 18, resident of Sector-39 Maloa Colony Chandigarh. Sources said that the accused worked in private sector and were planning to supply arms from Kharar to Ludhiana after coming in contact with the supplier through Instagram.

Divulging further details into the case, SSP Amanit Kondal said that the accused duo was arrested at a checkpoint established near the police post on the Chandigarh-Ludhiana National Highway. The two motorcycle borne youths, who were carrying a bag, were intercepted on the basis of suspicion as the motorcycle was without a number.

When the police searched the bag of the duo, three pistols of point 315 bore were recovered from the bag. Later, another pistol was recovered on the disclosure of the youth, the SSP said. SSP Kondal said that during the investigation it was revealed that an unknown person contacted Aman through Instagram and offered a supply of arms.

Aman also contacted his friend Abhishek, added the SSP. He said that both Aman and Abhishek were going to take the pistols from Kharar and supply it to Ludhiana when they were caught on the way. The police are now looking for the alleged supplier on the Instagram who handed over the weapons to the arrested duo.

Police have launched raids to nab the alleged supplier. SSP Kondal also appealed to the youth not to fall prey to such elements on social media.