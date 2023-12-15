PUNJAB POLICE ARRESTS CLOSE AIDE OF JAILED WARIS PUNJAB DE CHIEF AMRITPAL SINGH

Amritsar: Punjab Police have arrested a close aide of jailed Khalistan leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh absconding in connection with a case related to the storming of a police station in Ajnala in February this year, sources said on Friday. Amritpal along with nine of his associates are lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam in the case.

DSP Ajnala Riputapan Singh Sandhu said that they have arrested the accused identified as Kulwant Singh, who was wanted in the case. Kulwant was later produced in the court today where he was remanded to police custody of four days, Sandhu said. "The arrested person is the accomplice of Amritpal Singh and was a fugitive in this case. He was produced in the court today and the court remanded him for 4 days,” DSP Sandhu said.

It is learnt that the arrested accused was wanted in the storming of Ajnala Police Station in February this year. It can be recalled that Khalistani sympathisers led by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh had on Feb 23 stormed the premises of the Ajnala Police Station to press for their demand to release a Khalistani inmate Lovepreet Tufan.

The demonstration by the Khalistan sympathisers led by Amritpal turned violent as they clashed with the police leaving many policemen injured. Tufan was ultimately released by the police. Following the incident, a case under FIR No 39 stands registered in this case. Police arrested Amritpal Singh in this case and sent him to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam under NSA.

Besides, nine of his associates are also locked up in Dibrugarh jail. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has also rejected the applications filed by them against the arrest.