Moga (Punjab): The Punjab Police on Saturday, July 22, arrested two women in the Moga district of Punjab, after a video of them selling drugs at their residence, went viral in the Moga district of Punjab.

The two accused used to sell drugs to the youth, from their residence, located at the Bahaona Chowk on the Lal Singh Road. A video of the two women had gone viral on social media, following which the personnel of the Moga police swung into action, a senior police official said.

Also read: Hyderabad Producer Drugs Case: Celebrities named in police remand report

According to the police official, the cops recovered five grams of heroin and 130 drug pills from the two women. The official further said that police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against the two women.

The Punjab Police said that it is constantly trying to control the drug menace in the state. "We will not spare anyone who sells drugs and will take strict action against them," the police official added.

On July 2, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans intercepted a large consignment of heroin sent from Pakistan and thwarted the neighbouring country's bid to smuggle drugs into India. The BSF personnel alert on the border saw suspicious objects floating on the waters of the river Sutlej in the area near the border village of Rao K in the Ferozepur district and immediately managed to bring the suspicious floating objects to the river bank.

Also read: Punjab: Girl addicted to injectable drugs recalls her fall into prostitution