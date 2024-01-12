Chandigarh: Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​with the help of central security agencies arrested the gangsters, who supplied arms to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists at the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda and US-based Harpreet Singh Happy Pasha. DGP Gaurav Yadav, who has shared the information about the arrest of Kailash Khichan, said a Chinese weapon and eight cartridges were also recovered from the gangster.

Yadav said Kailash was active in Punjab as well as Rajasthan. The police of both the states were making continuous efforts to nab him. Several cases of extortion, NDPS and Arms Act have also been registered against him. Police are interrogating him to extract more important forward and backward links.

Khalistani connection

Yadav said that during the interrogation, gangster Kailash's connection with Khalistani terrorists came to light. On the instructions of Rinda and Happy Pasha, Kailash Khichan used to supply arms to terrorists of the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Yadav said Punjab Police's drive against gangsters has borne fruit. In the last few days, the Punjab Police arrested many gangsters. During the drive, encounters between the gangsters and the police took place. In the melee, some of the gangsters were captured and injured while some were killed.