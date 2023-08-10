Amritsar: Security agencies are facing twin challenges of illegal drug transportation from Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

The recent arrest of three persons, who belong to Jammu and Kashmir and were caught red-handed in Punjab on July 27 during an anti-drug drive raised the heckle of police in the state. On Thursday, DIG Border Range Narendra Bhargava said these arrested persons were involved in the smuggling of arms as well as heroin. The police have also recovered Rs 11 lakh from them.

Bhargava also said that an NRI, who originally hails from Moga, was also involved in the illegal transportation of drugs along with other accused. The DIG said that 18 kg of heroin was also illegally transported in the past. He said that for the last 2-3 months, large quantities of drugs are being supplied after being hidden in goods coming from Pakistan.

Narendra Bhargava said that the arrested youths are residents of Uri village in Kashmir. He said that heroin is being sent continuously from Kashmir. He said security agencies are facing challenges due to rising incidents of drug trafficking in Punjab and now the concern has grown further after the disclosure of heroin trafficking from Kashmir as well. The police presented these accused in court and obtained their remand.

A few days ago, Punjab Police recovered a large amount of heroin, which was sent by smugglers from Pakistan to the Indian border. The consignments have been seized from two different gangs. It has been described as the biggest recovery of 2023 by the police. The international value of this consignment was said to be Rs 339 crore. DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted to inform that the recovery was done by Counter Intelligence in Ferozepur.