PUNJAB PETROL PUMP OPERATOR INJURED AFTER BEING SHOT AT BY MASKED ROBBERS IN HOSHIARPUR

Hoshiarpur: In a shocking incident, a petrol pump operator was injured after being shot at for resisting a robbery attempt by masked robbers in Dasuha town of Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Monday night, officials said. It is learnt that four masked motorcycle borne robbers fired gunshots at the petrol pump in Ghasipur last night.

In the firing incident, two bullets hit the pump operator, due to which he was seriously injured. The pump worker was brought to Civil Hospital in an injured condition from where he was referred to Jalandhar in a critical condition. The injured worker has been identified as Sunil Thakur. Divulging further details into the incident, SHO Narinder Kumar said that last night they received information about firing at the petrol pump.

Following the inputs, a police team was rushed to the spot and a manhunt was launched to nab the assailants, the SHO said. He said that according to the pump workers, at around 10 o'clock at night, four masked assailants came on two motorcycles. The assailants opened fire at the workers soon after arriving at the scene, the workers said.

Police said that the robbers fled from the spot after the firing incident. It is not yet clear whether the robbers looted any cash from the petrol pump or not. The police said that special teams have been formed to search for the absconding accused and raids are going on on war footing basis to nab the accused. He said that apart from the CCTV cameras of the petrol pump, other CCTV cameras of the area will also be examined to arrest the accused.

The police also appealed to the residents of the area not to panic after the incident.