Chandigarh (Punjab) : The latest statement of Punjab Panchayat and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal has created a political controversy. Opposition parties have started criticising Dhaliwal for making a proposal to include IELTS in the curriculum of schools and colleges in the State on the pretext of checking fraudulent firms and unauthorised migration.

While Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has repeatedly said that they will reduce the trend of going abroad among the youth of Punjab, Minister Dhaliwal has proposed the inclusion of IELTS (International English Language Testing System), which is contradictory, said critics. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Waring has made a dig at the Minister's statement on this issue.

Targeting Kuldeep Dhaliwal and the Punjab government, Raja Waring said that the government wants to bring people from abroad to Punjab but they will never come because no one wants to live here. He said that countries like Canada and America are protecting our Punjabi children while the situation that is prevailing in Punjab every day, no one wants to live here. Every day young people are going to foreign countries in packed planes, he said.

Further expressing concern, Raja Waring said that if the same youths stayed back here, they would become the victims of bullets, murders, drug abuse and assaults. The party that raised hope for change among the people, was using the same policies, he said. One should promise things that they could accomplish but should not make false promises, he added. Raja Waring said that if all the promises were not fulfilled, then people would ask questions and social media campaigns would solve the problems.