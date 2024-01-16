PUNJAB NIHANG SIKH KILLS MAN OVER SACRILEGE AT GURUDWARA IN PHAGWARA HELD

Jalandhar: A Nihang Sikh was arrested for allegedly killing a man suspecting him of committing sacrilege at Gurdwara Sri Chauda Khuh Sahib in Phagwara on Monday. He also uploaded a video before killing him, saying the man admitted that he had come to the gurudwara to commit sacrilege.

SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh said that some senior officers are at the spot and investigations are underway. A police team reached the spot and the body of the man who committed sacrilege has been recovered, Singh said.

The incident took place at around 10 pm. It was learnt that the accused had locked himself inside the washroom. An employee of the gurudwara said when the man was asked as to who had sent him, he reportedly tried to insult Guru Granth Sahib. After which, he was murdered by the Nihang Sikh.

In the video that was posted on social media, the man admitted that he had been sent to the gurudwara with an intention of sacrilege. He claimed that he had been paid to commit the act. The video is learnt to have been shot prior to the murder.

Recently, there were many incidents of sacrilege. Last year, there were protests after one Jasvir Singh was arrested on charges of hitting two priests and desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurudwara in Morinda.