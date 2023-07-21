Chandigarh: The death rate of pregnant women in Punjab has put officials in the health department in a quandary. As per data, 87 pregnant women died in Punjab in the last three months, out of which one was a minor. The number of deaths of pregnant women was highest in four districts of Punjab. The state's health department was unable to prevent these deaths so far. That, too, is at a time when the present AAP government talks about bringing pragmatic change in education and medical care in the state. The Punjab government's tall claims of giving the highest priority to the health sector have failed to put a check on these deaths.

Among the deaths of pregnant women, the highest number of deaths was reported in Amritsar district. A maximum of 16 deaths were recorded in Amritsar. After Amritsar, 10 deaths were reported in Tarn Taran, while seven pregnant women died in both Ferozepur and Gurdaspur districts. These four places are border districts and thereby putting a question mark on the condition of health services in those areas. These figures have put health department officials in an awkward situation.

Some deaths were reported in private hospitals whereas some took place in government hospitals. Among the 87 deaths, the demise of a 17-year-old pregnant minor was worrisome. Sixteen women died in the Gynecology Department of the Amritsar Medical College and Hospital. Eight women died after giving birth to a child whereas the remaining eight at the time of giving birth.

Eight out of 10 women died in government hospitals in Tarn Taran, while two women died in private hospitals. The pregnant woman, who died in the Ferozepur district was giving birth to a child at her home. Two women died while they were being taken to hospitals after they complained of labour pains. One woman was referred to DMC Ludhiana, where she died.

The cause of death of these women can only be confirmed by the respective hospitals. Although, as per the preliminary information these deaths were reported due to anaemia, poor blood flow, heart attack as well as breast cancer. These deaths took place between April 2023 and June 2023. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Assistant Director of Mother and Child Health Services (Punjab) Dr Vineet Nagpal, says "The 87 deaths in three months is a matter of concern. The health department has sought a report from the civil surgeons concerned. Besides, instructions have also been given to find out the reason behind these deaths. In Punjab, several programmes are being implemented for the well-being of children and mothers. One of the programmes aims at reducing the mortality rate of women during pregnancy."

