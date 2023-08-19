PUNJAB MINISTER HARJOT SINGH BAINS BITTEN BY VENOMOUS SNAKE DURING VISIT TO FLOOD AFFECTED SRI ANANDPUR SAHIB

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister and MLA from Sri Anandpur Sahib Harjot Singh Bains has been bitten by a venomous snake during his visit to to the constituency after the recent floods. Taking to Twitter, Bains said that he was bitten by a venomous snake on the night of 15 Aug adding he is recovering at the hospital.

“With God's grace, the flood situation in my constituency, Shri Anandpur Sahib, is better now. During the rescue operations, I was bitten by a venomous snake on the intervening night of 15 August, but that didn’t deter my determination to help my people. With God’s grace and people’s love & blessings, I’m alright now. The effect of the venom is receding and my blood tests have come out normal as well. Rab Sabna te Meher rakhan,” the Punjab Education Minister wrote in a post.

Also read: Punjab: Bathinda villagers to give free rice paddy to flood-affected farmers

Bains said that on August 15, when he received the information about waterlogging in the villages of his constituency, he “canceled all my other engagements and engaged in the service of the people day and night”. He said that a poisonous snake bit his foot three days ago during the relief work. “It was during the course of treatment that I returned to the service of my people.

Thanks to God's grace, blessings, prayers and prayers of all of you, I am now completely fine. The swelling caused by the poison is decreasing. All medical tests have also come back normal now. Everyone's love, support and blessings have always given me strength and courage. May God, the true king, keep his merciful hand on all,” he said.

Many districts of Punjab are currently inundated due to recent devastating floods. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed all the ministers and MLAs to reach ground zero and help the flood victims. Pursuant to these instructions, Punjab Education Minister and MLA from Sri Anandpur Sahib Harjot Bains reached his constituency for help three days ago where he was bitten by a poisonous snake.