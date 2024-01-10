PUNJAB MINISTER AMAN ARORA CHALLENGES 2 YEAR SENTENCE NEXT HEARING ON JANUARY 15

Chandigarh: Punjab minister Aman Arora has challenged the two-year sentence awarded to him by the Sunam court on December 21, 2023, by appealing before a higher court. The next date of hearing on the appeal petition is scheduled for January 15.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had sought a report from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inquiring why Arora was not expelled from the Assembly despite the Supreme Court's decision.

On December 21, 2023, a court in Sangrur district sentenced nine people, including Aman Arora, to two years in prison in a 15-year-old case in which Arora's brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa had accused him of attacking him in his house.

The case was registered against Arora and eight others under sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 323 (Whoever, except in the case provided for by section 334, voluntarily causes hurt, shall be punished with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Representation of the People Act (RPA) 1951, clearly states that any public representative sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more is disqualified from the date of sentence and is barred from contesting elections for the following six years after serving the sentence.

Arora is also set to hoist the Tricolour in the capacity of an acting minister in Amritsar on Republic Day.