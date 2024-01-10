PUNJAB LOKPAL SUMMONS AAP MLA AMANDEEP KAUR ARORA

Chandigarh: In a setback to the ruling AAP in Punjab, the state Lokpal has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Moga, Amandeep Kaur Arora and three of her family members over allegations of buying benami properties and extorting money from a revenue official and encroaching government land, sources said on Wednesday. Sources said that in the summon issued to Amandeep Kaur Arora,the Punjab Lokpal has been summoned the AAP MLA on February 16.

The summon has been issued on the complaint of Kaur's former personal assistant (PA) Harsh Aren. In his complaint, Aren has accused the AAP MLA of being involved in buying benami properties, extorting money from a revenue official and encroaching state land. Moga resident Harsh Aren was Arora's PA and also works as a property dealer. It is learnt that the MLA had stopped his registry work in the tehsil complex.

Aren has lodged a written complaint with the Punjab Lokpal and Chandigarh Justice Vinod Kumar Sharma. Meanwhile AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora said that she has not received any notice from the Punjab Lokpal yet. Kaur said that she will appear in the Lokpal court and present her side. Pertinently, in May, 2022, the AAP MLA had a heated argument with a sarpanch over the latter's alleged illegal occupation of government land in Moga.