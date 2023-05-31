Chandigarh (Punjab) : Punjab Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has resigned from the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet and the Chief Minister has forwarded his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for approval. Nijjar's resignation comes at a time when a reshuffle of the AAP cabinet is on cards to induct two new Ministers.

Giving information about this reshuffle, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday that in a letter sent to the Governor, Bhagwant Mann has sought acceptance of Dr Inderbir Nijjar's resignation from the Cabinet citing personal grounds. The Chief Minister has also proposed the names of Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and Lambi MLA Gurmeet Singh Khudiya for induction as the new cabinet ministers.

The Governor has been requested to approve the reshuffled and administer of the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers today at 11 am at the Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Also Read : Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab Governor, stakes claim to form govt

Nijjar's resignation came in the backdrop of reports that his comment made over the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial controversy has soured his relations with the Chief Minister. Najjar served as the protem speaker and is the president of the Khalsa Diwan, a Sikh educational and welfare organisation.

According to information, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA from Amritsar South, was taken into the Cabinet last year. He hails from Ajnala Tehsil of Amritsar District and completed his MBBS from Srinagar, after which he completed his MD from District Amritsar Medical College and is a radiologist. He used to run a diagnostic centre in Amritsar.

Inderbir Nijjar contested on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket from Amritsar South in the 2017 assembly elections but faced defeat. After this, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar again contested from Amritsar South in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022 and won.