Faridkot: In a shocking incident of unfair means in a recruitment exam reported from Punjab, a youth was caught while disguising as a girl in the written test for the recruitment of paramedical staff at Baba Farid University in Faridkot district of the state, officials said on Tuesday. Police have registered a case against the youth even as the application form of the girl has also been cancelled.

Sources said that during the written test for the recruitment of paramedical staff under Baba Farid University, the youth identified as Angrez Singh, who is a resident of Fazilka district disguised as a girl went to the examination center inside DAV School, Kotakpura to write the paper. However, the staff became suspicious after the fingerprints did not match with that of the real female candidate on the biometric machine, an official said.

When the administrators checked, it came to light that the youth had disguised himself as a girl to appear in the written test. The staff later handed over the accused to the local police. Sources said that a fake ID card and Aadhar card have also been recovered from the accused by the police. It is alleged that the accused had come to write the paper on behalf of accused Paramjit Kaur, hailing from Dhani village of the same district.

A police official said that the police have registered a case against the accused youth and the form of the real candidate for whom he was impersonating in the written exam, has been canceled. Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Rajeev Sood said that it was the second paper of the exam for which the accused was caught during bio-metric matching.