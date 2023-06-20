PUNJAB GOVT WANTS NSG HUB TO COUNTER CROSSBORDER TERROR DRUG MENACE DRONE ATTACK SENDS PROPOSAL TO CENTRE

Chandigarh: Punjab government has sent a proposal to the Centre to approve the setting up of an NSG hub in the state, which shares borders with Pakistan and is witnessing a steep rise in trans-border crimes in recent times.

The state government has sought 103 acres of land for the proposed NSG hub at Skol village of Pathankot district which has seen a terrorist attack in 2016. The frequent border trespass of drones from Pakistan's side, and cross-border shipment of drugs and weapons are becoming a matter of concern for security agencies in the state. Not only this, attempts to fuel Khalistani terrorism in Punjab through the border areas have worried security agencies. There have been talks for an NSG hub in Punjab to control the activities so that the borders can be kept more secure for some time.

What is NSG?

NSG or National Security Guard is an anti-terrorism unit of India under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It was established on 16 October 1984 after Operation Blue Star to combat terrorist activities and protect states from internal disturbances. Formalised in the Parliament under the National Security Guard Act, of 1986, it is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces of India. The headquarters of NSG is in Delhi. The NSG hsa a training centre in Manesar. All the operations of NSG are under the central government and Ministry of Home Affairs. The federal contingency deployment force to deal with all aspects of terrorism in the country was constituted to provide intensive support to the Central Paramilitary Forces in anti-hijack operations, rescue operations and so on.

The idea behind an NSG hub in Pathankot is to largely thwart infiltration from Pakistan through the border. During the terrorist attack in Pathankot in 2016, NSG fought the terrorists. There are discussions that work on this project will start soon once the proposal gets a go-ahead from the Centre. The need to build NSG in Pathankot is also being felt because Pathankot is a sensitive area of Punjab. Pathankot has a strategic advantage as the Air Force station here is the largest in Asia. It also shares borders with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

NSG will counter drug, infiltration and drone attacks

Retired NSG officer Prashant Pathak said that though the NSG does not directly protect any border, bu it provides vital support in combatting terror. "Punjab is facing the challenge of drugs, weapons, and drones across the border more than the direct form of terrorism such as gunfights or blasts. During and after Operation Blue Star, there was a cloud of terrorism in Punjab and terrorist incidents were taking place frequently in Punjab. The NSG can be used to eliminate the gangster culture in the state," Pathak said.

NSG is expert in handling emergency situations

Professor Jaskaran Singh, head of the Department of Defense and National Security, Punjab University, Chandigarh, said the NSG can efficiently and quickly handle emergency situations. Choosing Pathankot district is also the right decision of the government, there are many borders connected with it. He said the advantage is that a rapid action force won't have to be summoned from outside in case any emergency arises.