Chandigarh: A fresh tussle has broke out between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the latter's threat to impose President's Rule in the state. The Governor accused the Chief Minister of dereliction of duty by not responding to the letters and furnishing details sought by the Raj Bhawan.

On Friday, Purohit wrote to Mann that despite sending several letters, the latter has not provided the information sought from him till now. He accused Mann of deliberately refusing to provide information. The governor pointed out that he has received reports from various agencies about the large scale availability and use of narcotics in Punjab.

The letter stated that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chandigarh Police sealed 66 liquor shops in Ludhiana in a joint operation recently. The latest report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee states that one out of every five people in Punjab is addicted to drugs. These facts indicate the deterioration of the law and order situation in Punjab to such an extent that now the villagers have come to the streets in large numbers to protest and to form their village security committees against drugs.

The Governor asked the chief minister about the action that has been taken on these reports. "Before I decide to send a report to the President of India under Section 356 regarding the failure of the constitutional machinery and initiate criminal proceedings under Section 124 (assaulting the governor with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) of the IPC, I seek the necessary information from you for my previous letters," his letter read. Purohit pointed out that if the Punjab CM failed to reply, then he will be left with no option but to take action as per law and constitution.

The Governor also mentioned that Mann has insulted the office of the Governor on various occasions. He wrote that instead of furnishing the information he sought, Mann is making unnecessary and inappropriate comments that can be termed as extreme hostility and an attack on him as well as his office.

In response, Mann said that the Governor has insulted the sentiments of three and a half crore Punjabis by threatening to impose President's rule. "I will not bow down to such threats. I will not compromise to protect the interests of Punjab," he said adding that Punjab is the biggest victim of the misuse of Article 356. "You have no right to insult those Punjabis who made great sacrifices for freedom and made the country food secure. The Governor never broke his silence about the pending issues of the state including RDF, GST and agriculture matters with the Central Government. He said that he has been responding to the Governor's letters from time to time and has received 16 letters so far.

Constitutional expert, Ram Narayan Yadav said that Article 167 of the Constitution states that the Chief Minister should always provide information to the Governor, be it for legal or administrative purposes. "The clause B of the article states that it is mandatory for the chief minister to provide information asked by the governor. The article states that both have to work together according to the constitution," he said.

On the President's rule threat, Yadav said that whatever the Governor has said, is a violation of the provisions of the constitution. "The norms of the constitution are not being followed as it should be. Governors can send their report to the Centre but, they have to focus on all aspects. It has happened earlier that President's rule was also imposed in some places and it became a topic of discussion in the Lok Sabha. Along with this, a stay was also imposed by the Supreme Court. The Governor will also have to keep these conditions in mind, he will send a report to the Centre accordingly. It depends on the Center whether it will impose President's rule or not," he said.

So far, President's rule has been imposed nine times in Punjab. These are on June 20, 1951, March 4, 1953, then July 5, 1966, August 23, 1968, June 15, 1971, April 30, 1977, February 17, 1980, October 6, 1983 and May 11, 1987, when President's rule lasted for five years. Punjab has been under President's rule for more than 3500 days, which means around 10 years.

On June 20, 1951, when President's rule was imposed in Punjab, at that time there was Gopichand Bhargava's government in Punjab. Bhimsen Sachar's government was formed after President's rule.

On July 5, 1966, Ramkishan was in power during the President's rule in Punjab and Giani Gurmukh Singh Musafir became the Chief Minister and the Indian National Congress government was formed after the President's rule.

Before the imposition of President's rule on August 23, 1968, Laxman Singh Gill's Janata Party was in power in Punjab. After the President's rule ended, Gurnam Singh's Shiromani Akali Dal government was formed.

Similarly, before President's rule on June 14, 1971, Punjab had a government led by the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and later, the Congress party government was formed under the leadership of Giani Zail Singh.

On 30 April 1977, there was a Congress government under the leadership of Giani Zail Singh and after the President's rule, Shiromani Akali Dal government was formed under the leadership of then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Shiromani Akali Dal ruled the state before President's rule was imposed in 1980 and Darbara Singh-led government was formed after the President's rule.

In 1983, the Congress government under the leadership of Darbara Singh was replaced by the Shiromani Kali Dal government under Surjit Singh Barnala after the President's rule.

In 1987, when President's rule was implemented, the government of Surjit Singh Barnala was in power and after President's rule, Beant Singh's Congress-led government came to power in 1992.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and senior Congress leader, Sukhjinder Randhawa has termed Mann arrogant. Citing example of Himachal Pradesh, Randhawa said that the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh along with his opposition factions sought help from the Centre when the state witnessed disaster. "Our CM is unaware of all this. He is doing this because of his pride. Such wars are being fought which are not correct as it will lead to losses for the people of Punjab. Bhagwant Maan must think about it," he added.

President of Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Badal said that it is happening for the first time in the history of Punjab that the Governor's letters are not being answered. "We are not in favor of imposing President's rule. The Chief Minister of Punjab should answer the Governor as well as the people of Punjab on the drug issue. Otherwise, it will be assumed that the Punjab government has joined hands with the drug dealers," Badal added.

BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that the bitter truth is that Mann is trying to hide the atmosphere of fear and helplessness among the people of Punjab because gangsters are operating from behind the bars. "There are daily reports of drug overdose deaths. Police officers are seen dancing at the birthday parties of gangsters, who are out on bail," Jakhar said. Mann is running away from reality and is only interested in building his image through advertisements, he said and asked as to why he has objection in meeting the Governor and furnishing information.