PUNJAB GOVERNMENT ISSUES ADVISORY TO WEAR MASKS REMAIN INDOORS AS AIR QUALITY WORSENS

Chandigarh: The Punjab health department has issued an advisory for the people of the state regarding pollution due to stubble burning. The Punjab government has appealed to the people to wear masks on account of rising air pollution. The administration has also asked the people to follow the guidelines issued by the health department.

The move came amidst growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in the state. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Punjab's Bathinda was recorded at 385, the highest in the state. AQI in Ludhiana was recorded at 301, in Jalandhar it was recorded at 291, in Mandi Gobindgarh at 277, in Amritsar at 264, in Patiala at 251.

The advisory also underlined the need to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. The advisory also said that early morning walks are not safe as pollutants are at their highest levels. Instead, people can go for a walk after sunrise. Stressing on using facemasks, the advisory said that facemasks offer better protection from air pollution. Therefore, children, the elderly and individuals with health issues like asthma, and heart disease must prioritise wearing masks.

The advisory also said that the pollution causes several diseases with some common symptoms such as cough, breathlessness, runny nose, itchy eyes, etc.