Tarn Taran (Punjab): A gangster was shot at and arrested along with his accomplice during an encounter with the Tarn Taran Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff, a special branch of Punjab Police, on Thursday night.

The gangster has been identified as Charanjit alias Raju Shooter, who hails from Sangha village, while his accomplice has been identified as Parminderdeep Singh, who belongs to Iban village.

According to the police report, the miscreants were roaming around the area by bike to commit a crime at night. After receiving the information, police blocked the road leading from Gurdwara Beed Sahib to village Kasel.

Meanwhile, the gangster fired four shots at the police while they were asked to stop the bike. During the ongoing encounter, the shooter also received two bullets and was injured. The gangster and his accomplice were arrested in an injured condition, and he has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

However, two policemen escaped unhurt, while two bullets hit the police vehicle during the encounter. As per the previous records, more than six cases have been registered against the gangster, the police reported. The gangster Raju shot an assistant sub-inspector, Balwinder Singh, after failing to rob a government bank in Dhotia village two months ago.