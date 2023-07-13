PUNJAB FLOODS OCTAGENARIAN MAN CREMATED ON ROADSIDE AS FLOOD WATERS INUNDATE CREMATORIUM IN KAPURTHALA

Kapurthala: Amid devastating floods in Punjab triggered by heavy rains, an elderly man who died of some illness in Kapurthala district had to be cremated on the roadside as the flood waters had inundated the crematorium, local sources said on Thursday. It is learnt that the incident has taken place in Giddarpinde village of Lohian.

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Singh, a retired teacher. Sources said that the family cremated the old man on the Gidarpindi-Ferozepur road as the flood waters had inundated the cremation ground. The family of Sohan Singh further alleged that the floods also caused a delay in Singh's treatment due to which he died an “untimely” death.

Also read: 10 killed in Punjab floods, 10,000 shifted to safe locations across state

According to the family, Singh was ill for the past few days. However, due to heavy rains in the village, flood-like conditions were created and he could not take the patient to the hospital due to lack of communication with the local health authorities. The family flayed the administration saying the administration has failed to put in place the arrangements for such emergencies nor has any emergency helpline been set up.

The family members said that the claims by the AAP government over the “doorstep facilities” had fallen flat due to the incident. It is noteworthy to mention here that incessant rains caused a flood situation across Punjab with at least 10 people dead as of Wednesday. Apart from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, Patiala and Sangrur districts are among the most flood-affected areas.

In the year 2019 also, Jalandhar's Shahkot sub-division and Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division of Kapurthala district were affected by floods due to breach in Sutlej river near Giddarpindi in Jalandhar.