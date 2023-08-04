PUNJAB FIVE ALLEGED BABBAR KHALSA MEMBERS ARRESTED WITH ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN MOHALI

Mohali: Mohali Police in Punjab have claimed to have arrested five members of Sikh militant outfit Babbar Khalsa and recovered two pistols and cartridges from their possession. SSP Mohali Dr Sandeep Garg while addressing a special presser with regard to the arrests said that during preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused, it has been found that they were following a goldsmith in Mohali and were preparing to rob a businessman in Ludhiana.

The arrested accused have been identified as Narinder Singh alias Nindi, Kulwant Singh alias Guddu both residents of Ropar, Amarinder Singh alias Captain of Chandigarh, Lavish Kumar alias Lavi of Ludhiana and Param Pratap Singh of Fazilka. Another accused Yadwinder Singh, resident of Karnal is absconding in the case, SSP Mohali said.

He said that two pistols and eight live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused. SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said that on July 28, the police received intelligence inputs that Narinder Singh alias Nindi had an illegal pistol and was planning to carry out a robbery incident. Accordingly, a case under the Arms Act was registered at Mohali Phase-1 police station and accused Narinder Singh alias Nindi was arrested in the subsequent search operation along with a pistol.

During interrogation, Nindi disclosed that he had bought the pistol from Mujar of UP for Rs 10,000. Apart from this, he also snatched another pistol from Kulwant Singh, he said. The other accused were arrested by the Mohali Police on the disclosure of Nindi. Nindi has around 10 cases registered against him in different cases.

Police said that during interrogation of the arrested accused, it has come to light that Kulwant Singh has links with Babbar Khalsa outfit. Police said that the accused told them during interrogation that they were following a businessman and doing a recce of his premises along with their associates in a bid to rob him.

Police said that one of the accused Amarendra Singh alias Captain has admitted that he had brought two pistols and 9 cartridges from Indore in the year 2021 for Rs 55,000. Out of these, he gave one pistol and two cartridges to Kulwant Singh and one pistol and seven cartridges to Yadwinder Singh, resident of Karnal. The police have also named Yadvinder Singh in the registered case, who remains to be absconding in the case.