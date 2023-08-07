Amritsar(Punjab): In the aftermath of heavy rainfall and devastating floods in several districts of Punjab, farmer leaders have united to demand compensation from the Union government for the extensive damage caused to their crops and livelihoods. The dire situation has left villagers in distress as their homes remain flooded, and the loss of crops and animals has exacerbated the farmers' hardships.

In a recent meeting, a coalition of organizations, including prominent groups like Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab and Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari Punjab, outlined their demands for the government's attention. At the forefront of their requests is the need for a special relief package amounting to 50 thousand crore rupees to help alleviate the widespread devastation caused by the floods.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader, while addressing the large gathering of farmers, said, "A rally to Chandigarh, the capital city, will be organised on August 22, in an effort to secure compensation from the Central government. In a show of solidarity, 16 organizations from across North India pledged their support to besiege Chandigarh, demanding the much-needed flood relief and addressing various grievances."

Among the specific demands put forth by the farmer leaders are a compensation of 50 thousand rupees per acre for the crops that were destroyed due to the floods. Additionally, they seek one lakh rupees for each animal that perished in the disaster. The farmers are also calling for effective measures to manage the mining in the fields that have been filled with sand, a consequence of the heavy flooding. Moreover, they demand compensation for the damage to bore wells and a special package to aid the recovery of flooded fields. Furthermore, to alleviate the financial burden on the farmers, they urge the government to waive off all loans for a period of one year.

The significance of this movement extends beyond Punjab, with around 16 organizations from neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand pledging their support for the farmer leaders' cause. Among these groups are Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Punjab, Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari Punjab, Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Azad), Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Bharati Kisan Union Behram K, Bharati Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Bharati Kisan Union (Chhotu Ram), Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Kisan Maha Panchayat Haryana, Pagdi Savanha Jatta Haryana, Progressive Farmer Front UP, Terai Kisan Manch UP, Bhumi Bachao Muhim Uttarakhand, GKS Rajasthan, Azad Kisan Union Haryana, and Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan Himachal Pradesh.

The collective decision to march to Chandigarh on August 22 is a strong display of unity and determination among the farmer leaders and their supporters. It sends a powerful message to the government, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the pressing issues faced by farmers in the wake of natural disasters.

