Patiala Punjab Farmers who were protesting outside the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited PSPCL office here were on Tuesday removed by Punjab police The farmers who were agitating for the past six days in support of their various demands have been detained by the police The protest was led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha nonpolitical a breakaway faction of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKMAccording to Inspector General of Police Mukhwinder Singh Chhina with the use of mild force the protesters have been removed from the site The farmers called off their dharna Police said some farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal who were on hunger strike were taken for a medical checkupAlso read Punjab A highsecurity digital jail to come up near Ludhiana says CM MannOne of the main demands of farmers was to withdraw the decision of prepaid meters They were also demanding that electricity bills of up to 300 units should be waived without any conditions The agitating farmers had also sought 24 hours power supply for agriculture The protesting farmers were joined by top grappler Vinesh Phogat on June 11Chinna also said that all three gates of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited PSPCL have been opened The protesters had squatted outside the gates of PSPCL blocking the entry of officials thus affecting the routine functioning of the power utility They had even pitched tents on the road leading to the PSPCL office causing inconvenience to commutersAlso read Over Rs 2 lakh cr paid to sugarcane farmers via direct benefit transfer since 2017 Uttar Pradesh CM