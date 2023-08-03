PUNJAB DISPUTE OVER RS 50 AMONG FRIENDS LEAD TO FATAL BEATING

Samrala (Punjab): In a distressing turn of events, 45-year-old Shivnath, a labourer hailing from Motihari district, Bihar was allegedly murdered by his friend in Dhilwan village of Samrala over a dispute on a mere Rs 50 on August 1, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Waryam Singh told reporters that the incident occurred on Tuesday night when Shivnath and his friend, Inerjit, both employed in the village fields, were consuming alcohol. "While drinking, Inerjit demanded an extra peg, to which Shivnath refused. Inerjit, influenced by the effects of alcohol, demanded Rs 50 from Shivnath for the refusal to take an additional drink," Singh added.

According to Singh, after Shivnath refused Inerjit's consequent demands, Inerjit resorted to violence and started hitting Shivnath with a stick. "Despite Shivnath's pleas, Inerjit continued his assault, due to which Shivnath tragically lost his life on the spot. In an inebriated condition, Inerjit fell down on the floor and failed to make an escape after committing the crime," the senior police official said.

As soon as the morning dawned, the police arrived at the spot and arrested the accused. DSP Waryam Singh said a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Inerjit. Meanwhile, Shivnath's body has been sent for post-mortem after which it will be handed over to his kin.

In a similar case of alcohol-fueled aggression, an alcohol addict allegedly killed his father and mother and escaped after committing the crime but was later arrested by the Kodigehalli police in Karnataka.

