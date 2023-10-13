PUNJAB COURT CONVICTS 13 COPS IN CORRUPTION CASE

Ludhiana: A court here on Friday convicted 13 police personnel in a 2003 corruption case and sentenced each to five years in prison. The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajit Attri pronounced the order of conviction for the accused -- most of whom held the rank of head constable and one sub-inspector. It also slapped a fine on each.

Subhash Kaitty and Bittu Chawla, who has since died, lodged a corruption complaint against the cops in 2003. According to the complaint, the police personnel posted at Division No 6, Ludhiana, were accused of taking a bribe of Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 each.

Kaitty, the complainant, said he and Chawla used to run a lottery business. The convicted cops used to harass them routinely and take money from them. This forced them to install CCTV cameras in their shops that recorded the police personnel taking money. This footage was also presented in the court.