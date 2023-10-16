Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday met the family of Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who tragically lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir on October 11. CM Mann has handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to the family. He expressed his grief on social media. Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Mann wrote that they had reached Kotli Kalan, home of martyr Amritpal Singh and paid tribute to him. A cheque for Rs 1 crore has been handed over to the family of Jawan Amritpal Singh. All the demands of the village and the Panchayat were accepted. We will also give a government job to one member of the family and will provide all possible help to the family in future."

Notably, 19-year-old Amritpal Singh of Kotli village of Mansa was recruited in Agniveer. He was posted near LoC in the Mankot area of ​​the Mendhar subdivision of Poonch district. Sources said that he was shot in the forehead while on duty. Two days before Amritpal's death, the army had killed two terrorists. In the initial investigation, it was revealed that Amritpal was shot by terrorists.

However, the Indian Army in a statement on social media said that Agniveer Amritpal Singh died by suicide by shooting himself while on sentry duty. A guard of honour was not given at Amritpal's funeral, as the honour was not given for a self-inflicted death.

After Amritpal's death, his body was brought to his village in a private ambulance instead of an army vehicle. Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed anguish over the Army not giving a guard of honour during the last rites of Agniveer Amritpal. The Chief Minister also said that he would raise the issue with Army officials.