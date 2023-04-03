Chandigarh: In Chandigarh, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters to 1320 Assistant Linemen of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) during a function at Tagore Bhawan in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has set a new benchmark by providing government jobs to 28,362 young people in the first year of its tenure. He said that the newly selected candidates have a lot of responsibility as they have to serve society with a missionary zeal. They have been chosen entirely on merit and have worked hard to achieve this position.

The Chief Minister welcomed the youth to the Punjab government family and expressed his hope that they would fulfill their duties with honesty and sincerity. He also stated that success only comes through hard work, and there is no shortcut to it. The newly selected candidates should continue their hard work, and success will come to them in one form or another. He advised the candidates to avoid the company of people with negative thoughts as they hamper the progress of the state.

He emphasized that the AAP government has brought a paradigm shift in the politics of the state, and those who were living in palatial houses during their heydays of power were ousted from the political scene of the state. Power is the catalyst of growth in any state, and PSPCL is the backbone of Punjab, he added. He said that as an agrarian state, meeting the power supply is a significant challenge for any government. However, he expressed great pride and satisfaction that, due to the strenuous efforts of the government, the days of long power cuts have ended in the state, and Punjab is moving towards becoming a power surplus.

The Chief Minister stated that due to the efforts of his government, the power generation in the state has increased by 83%. He also said that the supply of coal for power generation from the Pachwara coal mine has resumed after a long time, and 5 lakh Metric tons of coal have been fetched from this coal mine, playing a key role in augmenting the power supply.

He highlighted that the Union government has agreed to waive off the mandatory RSR (Rail-Sea-Rail) condition for coal supply from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) due to the concerted efforts of his government. The state government is firmly committed to securing the interests of the state, he added.

Bhagwant Mann said that he has already instructed all departments to submit their pending bills to the PSPCL to strengthen its financial situation. Apart from traditional methods of generating power, various other modes of producing power are also being encouraged in the state. He further stated that the state government is promoting crop diversification in a big way to save water and electricity in Punjab, which will help lessen the pressure for power on the PSPCL. The spare electricity can be used for the growth of other sectors too.

Also read: Punjab: Kiratpur Sahib-Anandpur Sahib-Nangal-Una toll plaza to be made free, announces CM Mann